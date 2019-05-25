Calvert County man sues Annapolis police claiming misconduct

A Calvert County man is suing the Annapolis Police Department, claiming he lost his job and work opportunities after officers strained to find drugs on him and filed a false police report.

Melvin Mackall Jr. of Huntingtown claims malicious prosecution, false imprisonment, misuse and abuse of process in a lawsuit filed May 3 in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court. No trial has been set in the case.

Mayor Gavin Buckley released a statement indicating the city would fight the allegations in court.

“We are going to let due process play out in this case,” he said.

Mackall’s run-in with Annapolis police prompted a Calvert County arrest warrant for violating probation, leading to Mackall losing work. Mackall was on probation after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery and second-degree assault in 2013.

“As a result of Mr. Mackall’s extended and unwarranted detention, he lost his job, which was his primary source of income, and his placement in a steamfitting apprenticeship program, an avenue for career development to which Mr. Mackall had devoted significant time and effort,” Mackall’s attorney Timothy Maloney wrote in the lawsuit.

Mackall claims that he was driving his vehicle away from the Safeway on Forest Drive when he noticed lights behind him. The lights were eventually turned off then back again as Mackall continued his drive.

He pulled over upon noticing the lights again and was instructed by Officer Kempton Urban to “get the (expletive) out of the car,” according to the lawsuit.

Mackall claims officers searched him three times for drugs, finding none, with the third search including unbuckling his pants and disrobing “him in full view of a female police officer and the businesses and passersby in the surrounding area,” according to the lawsuit.

Mackall was cited then with possession of paraphernalia, failure to obey traffic control device instruction and attempting to elude uniformed police by failing to stop.

He was later charged with attempting to elude uniformed police and possession of paraphernalia.

Those charges were not prosecuted after Officer Andrew Koldeway told a prosecutor the police report in Mackall’s case “contained false information,” according to the lawsuit.

Tia Lewis, a spokeswoman for State’s Attorney’s Anne Colt Leitess, said prosecutors under former State’s Attorney Wes Adams decided not to prosecute the charges after reviewing the evidence.

The prosecutor on the case decided against going to trial on charges that Mackall tried to flee police because Urban’s vehicle wasn’t recognizable as a police car, she wrote in an email.

The same assistant state’s attorney also decided against prosecuting the possession of paraphernalia charge because the paraphernalia was found on the ground near Mackall, Lewis wrote.

This is the second major lawsuit filed against the city since May. Annapolis public housing residents filed a lawsuit May 16 alleging poor living conditions.

The city successfully defended itself in a civil rights lawsuit after Prince George’s County resident Towhee Sparrow was detained by police. A federal grand jury rejected claims that city officers kicked Prince George’s County resident Towhee Sparrow in the head and called him a racial slur while they were searching for a suspect in an armed assault.

Police say that Sparrow was not the man they were seeking in June 5, 2014 after receiving a report from a couple who was threatened at gunpoint by a man on a dirt bike at a shopping center on Bay Ridge Road.

Witnesses testified during the two-week trial they told officers the man who threatened them was a Hispanic or Asian teenager. Sparrow is black.

