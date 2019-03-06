Police: Barricade situation in Annapolis ends peacefully after seven hours

Annapolis police were able to negotiate a man’s transportation to the hospital after he barricaded himself inside his house for seven hours Tuesday.

The department wrote in a release that officers responded to a call about a man “who appeared to be experiencing a mental health crisis” at his home on the 100 block of Clay Street around 2:30 p.m.

When officers got to the home, police said the man refused to come out and did not for about seven hours after negotiators and emergency responders tried to get him to consent to being taken to a hospital.

The department said that at 9:30 p.m., officers were able to enter the home and took the man to a hospital without incident. The police presence was noteworthy on Clay Street as officers with the city’s Special Emergency and Crisis Negotiation teams were called to the scene to assist, the department said.

