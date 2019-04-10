Hanover restaurant owner sentenced to two years in federal prison for stalking estranged ex-wife

A Hanover restaurant owner was sentenced Wednesday to two years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release for stalking his estranged ex-wife after he violated protective orders and solicited someone to kill her, according to a release.

Khalil Ahmad, 51, ultimately paid the person he solicited to set his ex-wife up to look like a terrorist and get her arrested, the release stated. Ahmad paid the same individual to burn down Allah Rakha Restaurant, the restaurant Ahmad owned, in order for him to collect the insurance, the release stated.

According to his plea agreement, Ahmad and the victim were married in July 2015. Before and after their marriage, the victim lived in Howard County and Ahmad lived separately in Anne Arundel County. During their marriage, Ahmad threatened to kill the victim by shooting her and in April 2018, the victim informed Ahmad she wanted a divorce.

The same month Ahmad drove to the victim’s residence, and in front of her and her children, poured gasoline over his body, produced a lighter, and threatened to light himself on fire if she did not take him back, according to the release. The next day the victim obtained a protective order against him.

Criminal summons in Howard County and Prince George’s County were issued after Ahmad violated the order by contacting the victim on his mobile phone three separate times, as well as following her vehicle as she drove in Prince George’s County.

Ahmad contacted the victim’s relatives, members of her religious community, and her ex-husband, and told them she was not a good person and that she was having a romantic relationship with another man, according to the release. He threatened to have the victim’s brother killed in Pakistan and threatened to have the victim killed if she returned to Pakistan, causing the victim to be afraid to visit her family in Pakistan.

On May 8, 2018, the victim obtained a Final Protective Order from the Circuit Court for Howard County that remains in effect through May 7. According to the release, the order directed Ahmad not to: abuse or threaten to abuse the victim; contact, attempt to contact, or harass the victim in person, in writing, or by any other means; or enter the residence of the victim. In addition, the order required Ahmad to stay away from the victim’s place of employment.

That same month, Ahmad solicited an individual, referred to by the U.S. Attorney’s Office as CW, to harass the victim and expressed a desire to have his wife murdered when they met several times, the release detailed. Ahmad then decided to have CW frame the victim so that she would be arrested as a terrorist because she is from a Middle Eastern country. He planned to have a ballistic vest, firearm, bottles of alcohol, and extremist jihad writings placed in her possession, without her knowledge, and then notify law enforcement.

CW reported Ahmad’s plan to law enforcement and subsequent interactions between the two were recorded. Ahmad gave CW $5,000 in cash over two separate meetings as a down payment for the set up, the release said. He provided CW a photo of the victim, her address, phone numbers, and last two digits of her Maryland license plate.

Ahmad wanted the victim arrested prior to his June 21 court date in Prince George’s County for violating the protective order so she wouldn’t be able to testify and the case would be dismissed, according to the release.

In the recorded calls and meetings, Ahmad also advised CW he recently raised the amount of insurance on his restaurant to $200,000 and wanted CW to commit an arson, the release stated.

During one of their meetings, CW and Ahmad discussed how CW would set the business on fire to look like an accident.

In June, investigators staged a photograph of officers searching the victim’s vehicle on the side of a road, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. CW showed Ahmad the photos to show him the victim had been set up. Ahmad drove to a bank, withdrew $2,000 in cash and gave the money to CW but said would pay the remaining $7,000 once Ahmad verified the victim was actually arrested.

Later that same day, Anne Arundel County police and FBI investigators went to Ahmad’s residence to conduct a ruse, informing Ahmad that his wife had been arrested and asking Ahmad if investigators could talk to him about his wife, according to the release.

Ahmad told investigators his wife had filed a protective order against him and retrieved the file he had in his home. Ahmad also said he had overheard his wife taking classes about terrorism over the phone at night and that she had attended a terrorist training camp.

Ahmad met with investigators at the county police department to talk more about his wife, her activities, and her possible associates, and spoke at length about her. An FBI Urdu-speaking linguist was present to translate for Ahmad and he was provided his Miranda warnings.

Investigators then confronted Ahmad with video of one of his meetings with CW, during which the two discussed the plot to kill his wife, the plan to set her up to look like a terrorist, and the scheme to burn down his restaurant. Ahmad told investigators all those were CW’s ideas.

As a result of Ahmad’s conviction on the federal stalking charge, the Anne Arundel County, Howard County, and Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Offices have dismissed their cases against Ahmad.

United States Attorney Robert K. Hur commended the FBI and Anne Arundel County Police Department for their work in the investigation and thanked the Howard County Police Department, Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess, Howard County State’s Attorney Rich Gibson, and Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy for their assistance in this prosecution. Mr. Hur thanked Assistant U.S. Attorneys Paul E. Budlow and Sandra Wilkinson, who prosecuted the case.