Naval Academy police chief fired after sexual harassment allegations

The chief of the Naval Academy police department has been fired following an investigation into sexual harassment allegations.

Cmdr. David McKinney confirmed the firing of Naval Support Activity Annapolis Police Chief Lance Royce on Thursday but referred all questions to Naval District Washington.

“I can tell you that the Navy takes the job of safety and security for our people very seriously,” NDW spokesman Ed Zeigler said. “It’s our top priority. And that Lance Royce is no longer employed by NSA Annapolis.”

Support local journalism. Subscribe to The Capital today. »

Zeigler offered no further comment and declined to explain why Royce had been fired.

Royce was on duty during the course of the investigation, Zeigler previously confirmed. It’s unclear whether the investigation has concluded. The Naval Criminal Intelligence Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to its website, the Naval Support Activity Annapolis Police Department is a full-service law enforcement agency. Its primary mission is to provide a secure environment at the Naval Academy.

“We are committed to providing the highest standards of public service through adherence to the values of honesty, integrity, and the respect of human dignity to all,” the department states.

Royce and the deputy chief of police did not answer calls for comment.

CAPTION People attend a candlelight vigil at the Colonial Square Apartments in Glen Burnie for Tyrique Hudson who was killed at the complex. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) People attend a candlelight vigil at the Colonial Square Apartments in Glen Burnie for Tyrique Hudson who was killed at the complex. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION People attend a candlelight vigil at the Colonial Square Apartments in Glen Burnie for Tyrique Hudson who was killed at the complex. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) People attend a candlelight vigil at the Colonial Square Apartments in Glen Burnie for Tyrique Hudson who was killed at the complex. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION The funeral procession for Michael Busch, speaker for the Md. House of Delegates. (Karl Ferron / Baltimore Sun video) The funeral procession for Michael Busch, speaker for the Md. House of Delegates. (Karl Ferron / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Maryland senate president Thomas V. Mike Miller speaks about Michael Busch, the late speaker of the house. Maryland senate president Thomas V. Mike Miller speaks about Michael Busch, the late speaker of the house. CAPTION Reactions from the staff of the Capital Gazette after being awarded a 2019 Pulitzer Prize Special Citation. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video) Reactions from the staff of the Capital Gazette after being awarded a 2019 Pulitzer Prize Special Citation. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Former Maryland Governor Robert Ehrlich talks about Michael Busch at his funeral in Annapolis, Maryland. Former Maryland Governor Robert Ehrlich talks about Michael Busch at his funeral in Annapolis, Maryland.

twitter.com/DTOhl