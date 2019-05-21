Activists rally in Annapolis to stop abortion bans

Access to abortion for the women of Anne Arundel County is protected under Maryland law, but as abortion is banned around the nation they’re still angry.

Over the past few months, states including Missouri, Mississippi and Georgia took steps to enact “heartbeat” bills that would ban abortion as soon as a physician is able to detect a fetal heartbeat. This week, Alabama signed the most aggressively anti-abortion law in recent national history.

A crowd of about 100 mostly women gathered at Whitmore Park on Calvert Street in solidarity with five other #StopTheBan rallies Tuesday in Baltimore, Towson, Frederick, Ocean City and Rockville.

They held signs reading, “You do you-terus,” “You trust me with a child but not with a choice,” “We need to talk about the elephant in the womb,” and chanted “My body, my choice” and “The future is female.”

One woman’s sign read “Wait, we need to march again?? I had to do this in 1973!!” Another wrote “We won’t go back” on a coat hanger.

Del. Heather Bagnall, D-Arnold, walked up to the rally distraught.

“I thought we had more time,” she said before the chanting began. “I actually thought we had another year before all the states started pulling the trigger.”

Later, she told the crowd to break the stigma of abortion by using the word with the phrase “I support safe and legal abortion” instead of just saying they’re pro-choice.

Bagnall also said that as the only abortion rights candidate in her district, she thinks of herself as more pro-life than people who want to ban abortion.

“I value the life of immigrants who also have a heartbeat. I value the lives of communities of color and I want to support their ability to get out of systemic racism and poverty. I support the rights of the LGBTQ community to live out loud and proud. So I am pro-life because I am pro-quality of life.”

State Sen. Sarah Elfreth, D-Annapolis, told the crowd that bans like this are why they need to start fighting for the 2020 election. She referred to remarks by organizer Sharon Blugis of WISE, a local activist group.

“Sharon asked me to talk about some of the anti-choice bills that came up in General Assembly and…I had to tell Sharon, ‘What anti-choice bills?’ I didn’t pay any attention to them because they don’t get out of committee… We will not let those bills see the light of day here in Maryland.”

There were 15 anti-abortion bills introduced and defeated in the General Assembly this year, compared to five or six in a typical year, according to Diana Philip, executive director of NARAL Pro-Choice Maryland.

Elfreth also told the crowd to call Gov. Larry Hogan to sign the bill passed by Maryland lawmakers this year that would prevent the state from accepting federal aid for family planning if the federal government passes the “gag rule” prohibiting participating doctors from talking to pregnant patients about options such as abortion.

If the “gag rule” goes into effect, the Maryland legislation would require the state to have its own family planning program for low-income residents.

Hogan has until the end of the week to either veto the bill, sign it into law or allow it to become law without his signature.

Ella Lams, a 14-year-old sophomore at Severn School said she’s counting down the 1,100 days until she can vote.

“I am tired of being told over and over again that I am not capable of making choices about my own body but my body can be forced to reproduce, that my mind is not my mind and my capacity is not as a valued human being but rather in my ability to bear children.”

Toni Strong Pratt told the crowd that at 15 she had an abortion and she would do it again today.

“If I had the opportunity I would ask each and every congressman in Alabama, Georgia, Texas, When was the last time you carried a baby for nine months? When was the last time you had a menstrual period? When was the last time you were bent over with cramps and couldn’t go to work? If you can’t answer yes to any of those then you have no business making decisions for us,” Pratt said.

County Councilwoman Sarah Lacey, D-Jessup, said taking away the right to abortion takes away a person’s bodily autonomy.

“I can’t be made to donate blood. I can’t be forced to donate an organ. You can’t take it from my corpse without my prior permission,” Lacey said. “Forcing a pregnancy to term against the will of a woman is the moral and legal equivalent of forcing someone to give up a kidney or a heart because someone else more important needs to live.”

After the speakers finished, 18-year-old Eastern Shore resident Ellie Merton got in front of the mic.

Merton told the crowd she was sexually assaulted at age 12, and if she had gotten pregnant and been in a state that banned abortion, she would have had the find the means to get the procedure done herself.

As Planned Parenthood President and CEO Karen Nelson spoke, a woman dressed as a handmaid approached the crowd.

Becka Polinger, 30, came from Columbia dressed as one of the women enslaved for breeding in Margaret Atwood’s novel “The Handmaid’s Tale” to represent women as well as transgender and non-binary people who also have abortions.

She held a sign in front of her blood-red dress and under the wings of her white bonnet that read: “This is supposed to be fiction.”

“I have a feeling it’s heading toward fact,” she said after the rally.

