As councilman seeks to restore immigration screening, Anne Arundel executive plans town hall campaign

The debate over the 287(g) immigration screening program in Anne Arundel County appears far from over.

County Councilman Nathan Volke introduced a resolution Monday night at the Arundel Center meeting calling on County Executive Steuart Pittman to reinstate the 287(g) immigration screening program.

The Pasadena Republican also asked the council to seek a reversal on Pittman’s decision to provide legal help for detainees, funded by money the county earns from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement by using the county jail to house people awaiting immigration hearings.

“This is a tool we can use in this county to keep citizens safer,” Volke said before the meeting in Annapolis. “Pittman thinks (ending the program) will keep members of the county safe, I don’t think so.”

Pittman, meanwhile, announced plans Monday to take his argument for ending the program to the public in a series of town hall meetings next week.

“(The county executive) has done his research and is following through with his campaign issues,” said Brandi Francis, a spokeswoman for Pittman. “He is looking forward to speaking with the public about this.”

Pittman announced on Dec. 27 a formal end to the county’s participation in the ICE 287(g) program, which trained corrections officials to screen county jail inmates for immigration violations and send immigration status information to federal authorities.

He also plans to continue the county’s ICE detainee contract, a separate program from 287(g) at Ordnance Road Correctional Center, for humanitarian reasons and use some revenue from the program to pay for legal aid.

While the resolutions were barred from being explicitly discussed in public comment until they are voted on at the next county council meeting, much of the conversation revolved around immigration and 287(g). Much of the audience was composed of those representing pro-immigrant organizations like CASA and Anne Arundel County Indivisible.

When Rebecca Forte, of Severna Park, began speaking Spanish, a few audience members yelled: “Speak English.” Forte said her grandmother came to this country as a refugee of the Holocaust.

“I feel very strongly about how you treat people the way you want to be treated,” Forte said. “I want everyone to have the opportunity to assimilate to this community. Everyone should feel safe talking to their police officers.”

Several members of the public also spoke out in support of 287(g).

“Is there anyone in this room who is not descended from an immigrant?” District 31 Republican Central Committee member Corine Frank asked. “That doesn’t mean we suspend due process of good government. I don’t believe the decision made by the county executive was putting our communities first — it was putting a political agenda first.”

David Dull, of Severna Park, asked for a compromise.

“Not everyone who is on one side is a racist. Not everybody on the other side wants to harbor criminals. People in the audience should respect each other,” he said.

Volke said that without 287(g), people who should not be in the country will slip through the cracks of the system even though other ICE programs work with the judiciary. The Criminal Alienation Program uses fingerprint databases and other information to allow ICE officers to find immigrants charged with crimes.

“I have not reached the decision that 287(g) should be reinstated lightly,” Volke said. “I think from a policy standpoint this is the right thing for Anne Arundel County. I’m not just trying to make a political point.”

Francis said the county executive was aware the resolutions would be introduced Monday.

The Democrat from Davidsonville is not considering reinstating the program but will hold two town halls to listen to public concerns about 287(g) and immigration.

Pittman, along with county Police Chief Timothy Altomare and Acting Superintendent of Detention Facilities William Martin, will be at the Chesapeake Arts Center in Brooklyn Park at 6 p.m. next Monday Jan. 14. They’ll also be at Southern High School in Harwood at 6 p.m. Wednesday Jan. 16.

Volke’s resolutions will be discussed and voted on at the next county council meeting on Jan. 22 at the Arundel Center.

