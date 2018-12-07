What editors mean

A translation of your editor’s stock comments.

You’ve done a good job here.

This may be salvageable.

I see what you’ve done here.

I don’t like it.

This is not quite what I was looking for.

This is not written the way I would have written it.

There are one or two little points I’d like to go over.

We are going to take this thing apart and rebuild it, piece by piece.

It could use more sweep.

You should have talked to more than one source.

Just let me give it one more quick read.

Go away. I’ll rewrite it myself.

OK, it’s ready to go to the copy desk.

It’s half-edited and I’m abandoning it. Let them figure it out.