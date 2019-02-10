2019 Grammys: Dolly Parton gets a little help from her friends for tribute medley

The 2019 Grammys are officially underway. The show is back in Los Angeles after a brief return to New York last year. Fifteen-time winner Alicia Keys is taking her first turn as host for the ceremony, which will see the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Lady Gaga, Cardi B and Post Malone, among many others, compete for the top prizes. Remember to check back here throughout the night for news on the latest winners, performances and more.

After Post Malone and the Red Hot Chili Peppers delivered exactly what was promised in a summit meeting of bro-friendly songcraft, the Grammys paid tribute to a singular artist everyone can agree upon: Dolly Parton.

Parton, who was honored as MusiCares person of the year last night, was first paired with Grammy nominee Kacey Musgraves and Katy Perry on “Here You Come Again.” Perry overreached a bit in trying to stretch her singing voice toward the same assured ferocity of Parton’s original, while the song suited Musgraves perfectly, who came prepared with Music Row-ready locks worthy of Loretta Lynn before Parton joined.

Miley Cyrus was next to duet with Parton on the ferocious “Jolene,” which was another chance her to flex country roots that returned to the forefront in 2017 with “Younger Now,” but the strength of the original remained out of reach. Parton then teamed with Cyrus and Maren Morris for a harmony-rich take on Neil Young’s “After the Gold Rush” that provided a welcome reminder of her pairing with Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt on her 1995 album "Feels Like Home."

Parton took center stage alongside Little Big Town in “Golden Streets of Glory” before a closing kick through “9 to 5.” Despite the occasional whiff of country cosplaying that came with parts of the performance, it mostly highlighted how indelible Dolly — and her music remain.

6:20 p.m. | Chris Barton

Kacey Musgraves and Janelle Monáe deliver very different, but equally powerful, performances

Kacey Musgraves, dressed in an elegant white dress, walked onto the Grammy stage already a winner. You could feel it. She earned four nominations for work from her breakout album, “Golden Hour,” and had earlier in the day won trophies for country song (“Space Cowboy”) and country solo performance (“Butterflies”). But she didn’t perform either. Rather the singer and songwriter delivered “Rainbow,” an uplifting ballad in which the singer advised, “You hold tight to your umbrella / Well, darling I'm just trying to tell ya / That there's always been a rainbow hanging over your head.” The rendition was as simple as it was beautiful, accompanied only by a pianist.

By contrast, Janelle Monáe was dressed in black-and-white rubber and commanded more than a pianist for her frenetic, mesmerizing take on “Make Me Feel.” Few contemporary artists command a stage as confidently as Monáe, and her precisely choreographed performance served as a reminder. She first performed during a Grammys telecast in 2011, when she joined Bruno Mars and B.o.B. for a medley.

She’s earned a total of eight Grammy nominations, but has yet to stand at the podium – though that could change. Her “Dirty Computer” is up for album of the year, but her work was underrepresented in the song fields. She came up short in the music video category for “Pynk.” Sang Monáe during “Make Me Feel,” “It's like I'm powerful with a little bit of tender/An emotional sexual bender/Mess me up, yeah, but no one does it better/There's nothin' better.” The same could be said of her Grammy set.

5:55 p.m. | Randall Roberts

Former First Lady Michelle Obama makes surprise appearance to celebrate ‘the unifying power of music’

The former first lady appeared alongside Lady Gaga, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jennifer Lopez and host Alicia Keys. Read more about the opening here, and her remarks here.

Lady Gaga tackles mental health in moving acceptance speech

When Lady Gaga won her award for pop duo performance, she devoted her acceptance time to a specific cause: mental illness. “If I don’t get another chance to say this, I just want to say that I am proud to be a part of a movie that addresses mental health issues,” she said during her speech. “They’re so important. And a lot of artists deal with that, and we got to take care of each other. So if you see somebody that’s hurting, don’t look away. And if you’re hurting, even though it might be hard, try to find that bravery within yourself to dive deep and go tell somebody and take them up in your head with you. Thank you so much.”

5:35 p.m. | Randall Roberts

Camila Cabello and Ricky Martin kick things off with an energetic ode to Latin music