Baltimore Police don’t close roads for injured cops, but assist ambulances from above on trips to hospital

After Sgt. Isaac Carrington was shot outside his home on Summerfield Avenue on Aug. 8, Moses said, patrol cars followed that procedure, although they did have help from Foxtrot. The ambulance traveled on Interstate 95 to avoid clogged intersections they would have encountered traveling through the city, Moses said. Foxtrot advised the ambulance and patrol cars about possible delays, and tipped them to go through tube 2 of the Harbor Tunnel to avoid more vehicles, Moses said.