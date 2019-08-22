Baltimore Police don’t close roads for injured cops, but assist ambulances from above on trips to hospital

When a veteran police officer was shot outside his Northeast Baltimore home earlier this month, the department’s helicopter, Foxtrot, hovered above, helping units on the ground avoid traffic as they sped to the hospital.
Anytime one of their own is injured—and whenever any shooting victim is transported to the hospital by ambulance—at least one Baltimore police car travels with the ambulance to help alert other drivers and allow the ambulance to pass, police spokesman Detective Donny Moses said. The department does not close roads for any victims, including cops, he said.
“With every shooting victim, there’s always a car that follows,” the ambulance to the hospital, he said. “If traffic is bad, [the patrol cars] will block traffic. If it’s not bad, [the patrols cars] will just follow.”
After Sgt. Isaac Carrington was shot outside his home on Summerfield Avenue on Aug. 8, Moses said, patrol cars followed that procedure, although they did have help from Foxtrot. The ambulance traveled on Interstate 95 to avoid clogged intersections they would have encountered traveling through the city, Moses said. Foxtrot advised the ambulance and patrol cars about possible delays, and tipped them to go through tube 2 of the Harbor Tunnel to avoid more vehicles, Moses said.
Carrington was released from the Maryland Shock Trauma Center on Wednesday. Police have not made any arrests in the shooting.
Officers are almost always taken to Shock Trauma Center downtown. As a result, the Central District, which includes downtown, is notified of the route, Moses said.
Sgt. Bill Shiflett, another city officer who was shot in July during a shootout with a man at a methadone clinic, was also taken to Shock Trauma. The shooter, Ashanti Pinkney, died in the shooting. Shiflett has been released from the hospital.
After Det. Sean Suiter was shot in 2017, however, he was transported to the hospital in a patrol vehicle, which got into an accident while en route. Suiter was then transferred into an ambulance and taken to Shock Trauma, where he was later pronounced dead.
Baltimore County Police spokesman Cpl. Shawn Vinson said that when Officer Amy Caprio was struck and killed by a vehicle in 2018, she was taken to MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center in Rossville and no roads were shut down.
“As a safety practice, a patrol car will follow a medic unit in case the medic unit needs assistance,” Vinson said, describing a practice identical to that of Baltimore City police.