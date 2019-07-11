Maryland police agencies have for years broken law mandating reporting of excessive force, charges against officers

“This is indicative of the problem that you have when you pass legislation with no accountability mechanism in place,” said state Sen. Jill Carter, a Baltimore Democrat who was a state delegate at the time of the bill’s passage and who contributed some of the law’s language. “The legislature must revisit this and entertain sanctions for noncompliance. Otherwise, the work that we’ve done up until now, the effort we’ve put in up until now, is absolutely futile.”