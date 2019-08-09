Sun Investigates: Maryland handgun board may have violated open meetings law

The handgun board isn’t likely to be around for long after state lawmakers voted to abolish the panel, citing its high rate of overturning or modifying the state police decisions on “wear and carry” permits, commonly referred to as “concealed carry” permits. Gov. Larry Hogan gave the handgun board a brief reprieve by vetoing the law abolishing the board, so it remains in existence until the Democratic-led General Assembly likely overrides the Republican governor’s veto when its next in session in January.