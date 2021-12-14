The consequences of climate change are already here, and will only become more pronounced, prompting Maryland residents, governments and businesses to respond.
Climate Change: Ready or Not is an occasional series by Baltimore Sun reporter Scott Dance exploring the ways we are adapting to climate change, and the areas where more action is needed to protect lives and property.
The series covers responses to storms, flooding and heat, and the ways communities are preparing for the extreme weather of the present and the future.
This work is funded in part by the Abrams Nieman Fellowship for Local Investigative Journalism at Harvard University.
Deadly heat waves are a threat, and a reality. Can Baltimore make residents more resilient to rising temperatures?
As extreme weather risks rise, so do the costs of protecting Maryland’s power grid from storms like Ida
A multimillion-dollar project to prevent South Baltimore flooding could help prove new strategies in climate resiliency