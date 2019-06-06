Given UMMS profits, critics ask why it's seeking to raise rates at flagship hospital

The University of Maryland Medical System, under fire for lucrative no-bid contracts with some of its board members, is earning above-average profits even as it seeks state approval to charge some patients more, according to an analysis by The Baltimore Sun.

The system’s profitability raises questions among advocates and some regulators and lawmakers who wonder why it needs to make even more money — especially considering those insider deals and millions in bonuses the state-supported, nonprofit health system has paid its executives in recent years.

“After UMMS has squandered many millions of dollars on self-dealing and excessive executive bonuses, it is outrageous that they now want to charge more money to patients,” said Anna Palmisano, head of Marylanders for Patient Rights.

Del. Nic Kipke, the Republican leader of the Maryland House of Delegates, said state regulators should consider the system’s contracts with board members and the money it pays its leaders when they weigh its request for a rate increase.

“Executive compensation has troubled me for years within the medical system,” Kipke said. “It seems egregious to me that executives are making millions in a nonprofit setting.”

At issue is the nearly 5 percent rate increase UMMS is seeking for its flagship hospital in Baltimore, the University of Maryland Medical Center. That’s the largest increase requested by any Maryland hospital in five years. It would generate $75 million a year.

The medical center has much smaller profits than the system overall, but critics of the rate increase say the system’s profitability is relevant.

The 13-hospital system earned about $205 million on all operations in its 2018 fiscal year, hospital disclosures to the state show. That amounted to a 5.3 percent profit margin — easily exceeding the 3.3 percent margin earned by all Maryland hospitals and putting UMMS in the top third of hospital earners nationally.

Many nonprofits do make money. Profit is simply revenue minus expenses, and most entities want to bring in more than they spend so they can invest back into the business and maintain a rainy day fund. But for a publicly subsidized nonprofit with a health mission, the question is how much is enough and what’s done with the profit.

Income for hospitals within the system varied widely. For instance, its hospital in Prince George’s County lost money. The profit margin was 1.4 percent for the flagship hospital in Baltimore, where patients from across the system are sent for advanced and expensive care, such as cutting-edge cancer treatment, complex surgeries and transplants.

Profit margins reached double digits at several community hospitals in the system including one in Chestertown on the Eastern Shore, where patients have been angered by cutbacks in staff and services while the local board chair collected hundreds of thousands of dollars in consulting fees from the system.

The overall performance means the system is “doing a little better than what we might see nationally,” said Gary Young, director of Northeastern University’s Center for Health Policy and Healthcare Research. Typically, a third of hospitals lose money, a third operate just above the line and a third make about what the medical system earns or more, he said.

Over the years, UMMS has accumulated a substantial financial cushion, ending its 2018 fiscal year with about $1.3 billion in cash and investments, according to audited financial statements included with its annual federal tax filing.

UMMS executives say considering the system’s overall profits is not an appropriate way to judge the system. Each hospital’s financial health and ability to invest in its community must be considered by state regulators, they say.

But the system now faces scrutiny for its contracts with board members, including contracts for consulting and insurance and a $500,000 no-bid deal for former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh’s self-published “Healthy Holly” children’s books. Pugh has resigned as mayor and from the board.

Several other board members also resigned or have taken leaves of absence. All of them are required to step down by the end of the year under legislation passed by the state legislature after the contracts were revealed. The system hired an outside firm to audit the contracts, and state auditors also plan to look at the system’s books before year’s end.

In addition to the contracts with board members, the system has spent millions on executive compensation. In the last fiscal year, the system and its affiliates paid more than $10 million in bonuses to top executives and medical staff who met individual and organizational goals, according to tax filings.

Former CEO Robert Chrencik, who also resigned amid the contract controversy, earned $2.6 million last fiscal year, including about $1 million in bonuses. He also could earn a large payout by leaving. System officials have not shared details of his contract, but the last CEO, who also departed amid controversy a decade ago, was given $7.8 million in what then-Gov. Martin O’Malley criticized as a “golden parachute.”

John Ashworth III, the system’s acting CEO, has frozen bonus pay for executives pending the system’s internal review of its contracts. Ashworth received nearly $130,000 in bonuses last year as UMMS senior vice president of network development.

Michelle Lee, who recently became the system’s chief financial officer, said in an interview that the compensation paid to hospital executives was in line with other industry executives. She also defended the system’s profit margin.

“We deliver so much more than hospital care,” she said, noting that system operates primary care and urgent care clinics in its communities.

Northeastern’s Young said federal rules for nonprofits allow them to spend as they see fit, including on salaries and bonuses that may appear large, so long as they’re not out of whack with industry norms.