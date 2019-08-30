Several Maryland racing regulators earning breeder bonuses also own winning racehorses

Commissioner David Hayden’s Dark Hollow Farm in Baltimore County has earned nearly $1.3 million on horses that his company co-owned since 2009, the year he was appointed to the commission. About half of those earnings were won with multiple partners, according to Equibase. Those winnings are in addition to the $471,000 in breeder bonuses he earned with partners over the same period, according to data from the Maryland Horse Breeders Association.