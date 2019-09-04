Jared Kushner’s apartment company says it rejects deal with Maryland attorney general over rental practices

A Baltimore Sun investigation found that in 2013, the first full year in which the Kushner Companies operated in Maryland, corporate entities affiliated with the firm’s apartment complexes had sought the civil arrest of 105 former tenants for failing to appear in court to face allegations of unpaid debt. Advocates for low-income tenants argue that such aggressive action for unpaid rent amounts to arresting people for being poor. Housing industry professionals counter that such arrests, called body attachments, can be the only way to get tenants to pay the money they owe. Kushner officials said the company uses the tactic only as a last resort and that it follows state law.