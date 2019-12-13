Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot is about to launch a new website, and he’s worried that some taxpayers might think it’s fake because, he said, it looks so good.
The website gets 15 million visits a year from individual and business taxpayers, as well as professional tax preparers.
The redesign from a clunky but functional website to a sleeker, more user-friendly site took two years, Franchot said. The homepage will switch from a photo of the Thomas Point Shoal Lighthouse near Annapolis to a view of Baltimore’s skyline.
The website is designed so it can be used on phones and tablets, as well as computers. It will feature tutorials to guide users to how to find what they’re looking for.
The website address remains the same: www.marylandtaxes.gov.
The redesign work was done by the comptroller’s staff within existing resources — meaning it comes at no extra cost to taxpayers, according to the comptroller’s office.
Franchot, a Democrat, said the website is “so much improved.”
Franchot is trying to spread the word about the redesign before it goes live Monday. He’s concerned that the design is such a radical departure from the old design that visitors might be suspicious of its authenticity.
“We’re afraid it’s so great that people will think it’s fake,” he said.