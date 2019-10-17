It took two days.
The Baltimore light rail had just resumed full service on Monday, Aug. 19, after a month-long outage caused by a broken water main near Camden Yards.
But by that Wednesday, the Maryland Transit Administration was alerting passengers to another disruption: “Light RailLink is currently experiencing delays in service due to a disabled train at Westport Station. We are working diligently to restore normal service in both directions and appreciate your patience as we work to do so,” the agency said in a statement.
Light rail service also was delayed the next day. And the next day. And four out of the five weekdays the following week.
All told, service on the MTA’s light rail or Metro Subway was disrupted on all but one weekday in September, according to a tally of the agency’s service alerts by the Central Maryland Transportation Alliance, a rider advocacy group.
The light rail was delayed on all but five weekdays in September — including delays on five days in a row from Monday, Sept. 9, through Friday, Sept. 13, according to the tally.
The Metro Subway was delayed on six of the 21 weekdays in September.
And the Penn-Camden Shuttle, the light rail leg between Penn Station and Camden Station, was delayed 11 weekdays last month.
All three were delayed on Sept. 13, according to the tally.
Eric Norton, the Central Maryland Transportation Alliance’s policy director, said he has been a daily light rail rider for nearly five years. He began tracking the alerts in a spreadsheet after noticing the frequency of delays.
Even when the light rail is running on time, he said, single-car trains pull up to the stations so crowded during peak hours that riders can’t board and have to wait for the next one.
“The sinkhole was disruptive, and I was glad to see the service restored," Norton said. “But there have been so many disruptions since then that it makes me wonder what’s going on.”
The MTA has received the transportation alliance’s report and is reviewing the September service alerts “in order to verify and analyze it,” MTA spokeswoman Brittany Marshall said in an emailed statement Wednesday evening.
Disabled trains aren’t the only issue. The agency previously blamed an operator shortage for a Sept. 11 disruption to the Penn-Camden Shuttle service.
“When we experience a shortage of Light Rail operators, service on the Penn-Camden shuttle is reduced to run between Penn Station and the Mount Royal Light RailLink stop,” spokeswoman Veronica Battisti said in an email at the time. “At Mount Royal, riders can board any north- or southbound Light RailLink train.”
The MTA, which also runs the MARC train service and the regional bus system, estimates it faces a more than $2 billion funding shortfall over the next decade — money that is needed to keep the agency’s transit systems running safely, in compliance with regulatory requirements, and enhanced with new technology and mobility options.
Immediate needs include about $287 million for buses, train cars and other vehicles, $294 million for tracks, $179 million for systems, $403 million for facilities and $372 million for stations, according to MTA’s Capital Needs Inventory, a report required by the legislature.
And the Maryland Department of Transportation’s latest six-year capital budget for the MTA is 10% lower than current spending levels, which the agency has attributed to the pending completion of several large projects, including replacements of the MARC coaches and locomotives, the light rail cars and the Metro Subway rail cars and signal system.
Transit only works if it’s reliable, and the reliability of transit depends on a variety of factors, from equipment to traffic enforcement, said Del. Brooke Lierman, a Baltimore Democrat and a transit advocate who is on the Transportation Committee.
"To the extent there are delays due to aging equipment, it’s important that the governor give the MTA the resources it needs to have a more reliable system,” she said.
Norton doesn’t know what has caused the rail service to lag recently, but he said the tally of delays has made the system frustrating and unreliable for riders.
“Any transit [system] can have good days and bad days, but it seems like there’s something systemic going on here,” Norton said.