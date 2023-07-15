How Maryland’s state college financing agency fell apart

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Monica Heinlein signed up for an account with the Maryland529 Prepaid College Trust in 2009, now has issues regarding changes to the investment that impact the account for one of her children Monday., Feb. 6, 2023.

When her younger son, Connor, opted to attend Towson University in the spring of 2022, Monica Heinlein was overjoyed.

For years, the Columbia school counselor diligently paid into accounts she held with the state of Maryland to finance her two sons’ college education, counting on the investment to earn enough interest so they’d never need to borrow money to earn degrees.

But elation turned to frustration when she asked the organization holding her account, Maryland 529, to transfer $13,000 she planned to use for Connor’s first tuition bill. Weeks went by without an answer until a representative said her account had been frozen, along with hundreds of others, due to an internal problem and that her money was unavailable.

Leaders of the state agency tasked with managing $1.1 billion in assets gave conflicting explanations and timelines for a resolution, blaming accounting errors, then a botched transition to a new program manager. Then-Executive Director Anthony Savia said in January that parents misunderstood a decision by the board of directors to rescind a previous promise offering a 6% compounded monthly interest rate to accounts opened before Nov. 1, 2021.

Parents had thought their money was available and made financial decisions accordingly.

In early 2022, staff discovered the trust was calculating distributions incorrectly, suspended interest earnings for the time being without notifying account holders, and missed self-imposed deadlines for solving it.

“At first we were told: June 30, 2022, it would all be resolved,” Heinlein said.

When Maryland 529 issued year-end statements in December 2022, some accounts reflected tens of thousands of dollars less than families anticipated. Parents scrambled for alternatives to pay looming tuition bills, then launched a months-long campaign prompting legislators to create a law ordering the office of State Treasurer Dereck Davis to take over the agency by June 1.

After a five-week transition, Davis, a Democrat, announced Monday that parents would recoup their money after his office restored the 6% rate, prioritizing 11,500 account holders whose children would attend college in the fall. Accountants estimate the restoration of the 6% rate will cost $970 million, Davis said.

But it’s unclear why the agency, named for the federal tax code section that offers tax advantages for educational investments, reversed the initial earnings rate.

In interviews and public documents, Davis attributed the error to a fundamental misinterpretation and poor communication between the board and internal staff about the board’s intent during a June 2021 vote, where they decided to give parents who opened accounts before Nov. 2021 a 6% compounded monthly interest.

“The way I looked at it, if that’s what the board intended, that was not smart,” Davis told The Baltimore Sun this week. “They had no way of knowing at the time of the vote how much it was going to cost.” Davis also said his office found no criminality.

An agency spokesperson redirected questions for Savia, who joined the agency in fall 2022, to Davis’ office. Former Vice Chair Geoff Newman, who joined the board in 1999, declined to comment. Former Chair Peter Tsirigotis did not respond to a request for comment.

‘A gambit of things’

By the time Davis assumed control in June, Maryland 529 had undergone almost a decade of internal turmoil. It launched in 1997 as a vehicle to help Marylanders save for their children’s education, according to former Democratic State Sen. Ed Kasemeyer, who sponsored its founding legislation.

The agency operated for years with little oversight from the General Assembly or the executive branch.

In 2015, the board fired Chief Financial Officer Carol Kaiser, and Executive Director Joan Marshall resigned after both had worked there nearly 20 years. Another four leaders came and went until Erin Layton became director in 2019, according to meeting minutes.

Marshall declined to comment. Kaiser and Layton, who left in 2022, did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

Maryland 529 continued to rely on paper documentation as account numbers swelled, overwhelming its small staff, according to two former employees.

“When I joined in 2005, there were already some signs of there being a little too much volume for the staff to handle,” said former customer service manager Spencer Fell. “As the agency grew, it came to the point where some customers were waiting weeks to get responses. [Marshall and Kaiser] refused to acknowledge [that]. They seemed to have this incorrect theory that the same amount of people would deplete their benefits as would join the plan every year.”

Kaiser left no record of the formula she used to calculate account earnings, which fluctuated based on how well the trust performed, according to a former accounting employee who requested anonymity to preserve their job with another agency.

“We all put our heads together and said, ‘Based on what the contract says, this is what [the distribution amounts] are going to be going forward,’” the employee said.

Rapid growth and changing technology made it difficult to adapt, according to former State Treasurer Nancy Kopp, who served on the board for 18 years.

Combined with its leadership woes, those factors “complicated the running of what was a very complex program, that itself changed over time as the federal government changed the tax laws governing it,” she said.

The board chafed at intervening in daily operations, opting “to delegate and hold people accountable,” Kopp said.

The state Office of Legislative Audits issued a scathing report in 2019 admonishing Maryland 529′s poor record keeping, high staff turnover and weak oversight, while noting the trust was too generous in calculating interest rate payments. It recommended the board be more proactive in the “absence of stable agency management.” However, according to Len Foxwell, former Comptroller Peter Franchot’s former chief of staff, members of the board sent subordinates to attend meetings.

“The principals just weren’t minding the shop,” he said. Maryland 529′s independent status allowed it a “relatively high level of autonomy, that in this case led to a shocking lack of oversight.”

Davis attributed the recent issues to the agency’s zeal to “overcorrect” in the 2019 audit’s aftermath by promising a higher rate of return than it could sustain.

“In their desire to comply with the audit, they may have made errors in judgement. It was just a gambit of things,” he said. “That’s not account holders’ fault. I freely admit that.”

Brian Savoie, a Silver Spring resident who lost nearly $28,000 from his prepaid account, said there was “no true oversight in Maryland.”

‘We fought, we organized’

As summer 2022 ended and fall semester bills loomed, parents created a Facebook group to commiserate and share resources.

The board called an emergency meeting in December, but refused attendees’ questions and went into closed session, where members reaffirmed they intended to pay account holders a prospective 6% rate, according to a 52-page memo from Davis’ office.

The General Assembly called hearings with Maryland 529 a month later. On Jan. 19, Tsirigotis told House delegates he would work with parents to reach a solution, then resigned the next day. Another board member left two days later, followed by the vice chair in March.

Heinlein, Savoie and other parents like Rockville resident Lisa Getter urged the General Assembly to make them whole.

“We will accept no less” than the 6% retroactive earnings rate, Getter told the treasurer in May.

Davis announced his office would restore that rate for all 31,000 trust accounts, though it would reset account earnings back to zero sometime before or on July 1, 2024, to afford to restore the lost money while ensuring Maryland 529′s solvency.

Hopes are slim for a public reckoning of the nearly 18 months of financial uncertainty account holders faced.

Savia’s appointment from executive director to deputy treasurer of Maryland 529 rankled parents.

“The board has been disbanded. It’s not like we can fire anybody or remove them,” Davis said.

In an earlier statement, agency spokesperson Francesca Nelson said Savia restored “trust and stability” after a succession of directors had come and go.

But account holders expected new leadership when Davis took over Maryland 529, Getter said.

“Why would you put in charge the same person who was in charge of a yearlong bureaucratic nightmare?”

Heinlein’s son Connor ended his first year at Towson with almost all A’s, and plans to enter the health care field after deciding to major in biology.

“We fought, we organized, we appealed to our elected officials,” Heinlein said. “My faith, my trust in the state of Maryland has dwindled.”