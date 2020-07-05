Atlas patrons, former employees say racial incidents at Baltimore restaurant group are not isolated

Simon Brown is general manager of The Bygone restaurant and identified himself as an African American. He wrote: “I have never in my 25 years in this business felt more included and that my voice means something as I do here at Atlas. It pained me to watch the incident at Ouzo Bay. It also pained me greatly to watch what the fallout was from it. I emphatically tell you and will repeat until everyone hears me, I do not work for a racist group. Did we make a huge mistake? 100%. Will we all learn from this and be better immediately? 100%. This can be and will be a teaching and learning point for a lot of people.”