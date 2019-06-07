Top-paid lobbyists in Maryland 2012 [Pictures]

Handout photo
Frank D. Boston III, a lawyer and lobbyist based in Baltimore, billed $563,700, according to the Maryland State Ethics Commission. His father, Frank D. Boston Jr., was a Democratic state delegate from the city, and died last year. He worked for the following organizations: Altria Client Services Inc. and its Affiliates - Philip Morris USA Inc., John Middleton Co. and U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company, LLC; Atlantic Wind Connection; altimore City Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 3; Baltimore Licensed Beverage Association, Inc.; Baltimore Retired Police Benevolent Association, Inc.; Bridgepoint Education (access to higher education); Citizens for Fire Safety (fire retardant advocates); CSX Transportation, Inc. (railroad); Elevator Industry Work Preservation Fund (trade organization); Greater Baltimore Board of Realtors, Inc.; Maryland Association for Justice; Maryland Association of Realtors, Inc.; Maryland Hotel & Lodging Association; Maryland License Firearms Dealers Association; Maryland State Fraternal Order of Police; Maryland Tourism Council, Inc.; Mid-Atlantic Car Wash Association, Inc.; MillerCoors LLC (beer); Paradox Entertainment Company Inc. (nightclub in Baltimore)
Bob Enten was the ninth-highest billing lobbyist this period, with a total of $614,086. A member of Gordon, Feinblatt, Rothman, Hoffberger & Hollander, LLC, Enten handles a number of clients in the financial services and health care fields. He represented these firms this period: 1325 G Street Associates (real estate, state funding for highway projects in Prince George's County); AFSCME Maryland (public employee union); AT&T; Baltimore Building & Construction Trades Council AFL-CIO; Baltimore Scrap Corp.; Century Engineering (engineering, state contracting); Century Engineering (engineering, state contracting); Ceridian Corporation (global human resources); CVS/Caremark (pharmacies); Exelon Corporation (energy); First Energy Service Company; Glaxo Smith Kline (pharmaceuticals); Holy Cross Hospital of Silver Spring, Inc.; Interactive Travel Services Association (ITSA); International Business Machines Corporation ("IBM"); Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (crib bumper pads); Kaplan Higher Education; Maryland Bankers Association; Maryland Cigar Direct Ship Coalition; Maryland Society of Accountants, Inc.; Maryland State Builders Association; Maryland Thoroughbred Horsemen's Assoc.; Marylanders for Public Research Universities, Inc. (Advocates for University of Maryland East Campus); National Shooting Sports Foundation, Inc.; Pfizer Inc. (Pharmaceuticals); Property Owners Association of Maryland, Inc.; RAI Services Company (tobacco); Stevenson University; Toy Industry Association, Inc.; United Healthcare Services, Inc. (Health insurance); Veolia Transportation
In this gallery, you can see who each of the top-paid lobbyists in Maryland are representing, and on what issues (in parentheses). Billing amounts refer to the time period between November 1, 2011 and April 30, 2012. All information comes from the Maryland State Ethics Commission.