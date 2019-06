DOUG KAPUSTIN / Baltimore Sun

Governor-elect Martin O'Malley exchanges high-fives with Gerome Sapp (L) and other players after kicking a field goal when challenged by coach Brian Billick. O'Malley pays a visit and speaks to the Ravens and coach Brian BIllick following Thursday's practice at the team's Owings Mills training facility. The Ravens are preparing for their Saturday divisional playoff clash with the Indianapolis Colts.