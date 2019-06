Amy Davis / The Baltimore Sun

Jacob and Michele Loving have lived in their one-bedroom, second-floor apartment on Jack Street in the Brooklyn neighborhood of South Baltimore since 2013. After their bedroom ceiling collapsed, they complained in court, and now pay rent into an escrow account. They say the landlord has patched the hole five times. A worker from the landlord's company, Dunne Wright, was making a new roof repair on Oct. 19, 2016.