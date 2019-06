Baltimore Sun photo by Christopher T. Assaf

Lt. Gov. Anthony Brown uses the state skybox at FedEx field, and has taken many associates there in recent years. Records from 39 games from August 2007 to December 2011 show Brown spent $20,330 of taxpayer funds on food and non-alcoholic beverages. The amount per season is significantly more than Gov.Martin O'Malley paid in concessions at his M&T Stadium box in Baltimore — but the lieutenant governor does not benefit from the same 'at cost' prices charged at the city stadiums.