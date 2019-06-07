5 things Baltimore City bought with its credit cards [Pictures]

Colling Decker Photography
Last fall, the mayor's office spent more than $800 on six floral gifts, including a $121.95 arrangement delivered to Mayor Vincent Gray of Washington for his birthday. The card read: "Wishing you a very happy birthday...and many more! Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake" Christmas-themed arrangements were sent to Comptroller Joan M. Pratt and City Council President Bernard C. "Jack" Young. Another recipient was Glen Middleton, a top official with the public employees union. Harris called the gifts "goodwill gestures."
Barbara Haddock Taylor
Since the start of last year, city agencies have spent thousands of dollars on food, whether for staff meetings, training sessions or, in the case of the Department of Transportation, employee meals during weather emergencies when crews are working to keep roads clear. Last year the mayor's office paid $430 for a party platter from the Olive Branch in Pikesville for one of the City Council's regular working lunches, which Rawlings-Blake periodically hosts. Asked why the mayor's office chose a Baltimore County restaurant, mayoral spokesman Kevin Harris said he didn't know. But he said the "staff generally adheres to making sure purchases are made within the city."
Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake and dozens of city officials routinely pay for goods and services using city-issued credit cards, according to records provided to The Baltimore Sun. A review of tens of thousands of dollars in expenses since 2012 sheds light on how the city does business. Here are examples of the charges officials have rung up:
By Scott Calvert, The Baltimore Sun