News Investigations

5 things Baltimore City bought with its credit cards [Pictures]

Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake and dozens of city officials routinely pay for goods and services using city-issued credit cards, according to records provided to The Baltimore Sun. A review of tens of thousands of dollars in expenses since 2012 sheds light on how the city does business. Here are examples of the charges officials have rung up:
By Scott Calvert, The Baltimore Sun
