Reports of 'several down' after possible shooting at Florida bank

An armed man who fired shots inside a Sebring, Florida, SunTrust Bank branch — which reportedly left multiple people injured — has surrendered, according to media reports.

According to an alert by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Sebring police responded to the bank on U.S. Highway 27 about 12:30 p.m. after a person called the agency’s dispatch and reported he had fired shots inside the bank.

The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office said there would be a press conference at 4:30 p.m. at the sheriff’s office in Sebring.

Police and deputies established a perimeter but were unable to get the gunman to surrender by negotiating, authorities said.

An sheriff’s SWAT team later entered the bank and the suspect eventually surrendered, the agency said. Officials have not yet publicly identified the shooter or said what prompted the incident.

According to NBC affiliate WFLA-Channel 8, the Sebring Police Department confirmed that “several people are down” at the SunTrust bank branch on U.S. Highway 27 in Highlands County, northwest of Lake Okeechobee.

Meanwhile, Highlands County Commissioner Don Elwell described the incident to CNN as a “hostage situation,” in which multiple people had been shot. WTSP-Channel 10 also reported a shooting with more than one victim injured.

The WTSP report described the incident as having begun with “an apparent bank robbery.” Sebring’s mayor, John Shoop, reportedly told the news station shooter was alive and had exited the bank.

Nearby businesses are locked down, according to multiple reports.

According to the Highlands News-Sun newspaper’s Facebook page, “Highlands County officials are reporting five people have been injured in this afternoon's shooting at SunTrust Bank, 1901 U.S. 27 South in Sebring.

“The severity of their injuries is unknown,” the News-Sun reported. “Hospitals have been contacted and are standing by to take the injured, as well as Aeromed if needed.”

Sebring, widely known in the auto racing world for the 12 Hours of Sebring race, is a city of about 10,000 in Florida’s interior. The city is about 150 miles northwest of Miami and 70 miles south of Orlando.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Staff writer Brett Clarkson contributed to this report.