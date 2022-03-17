Several dolphins found dead in shallow waters of Chesapeake Bay

Five dolphins were found dead in shallow waters of the Chesapeake Bay in the past four days — several signs of infection, according to a Virginia Aquarium spokesperson.

The deaths come as the aquarium’s stranding response team received numerous reports this week of dolphin sightings and strandings in the region.

One deceased dolphin was found at Fort Story in Virginia Beach; the others were found on the Eastern Shore — two at Cape Charles, one at Hungar’s Creek, and one on Fisherman Island, said Mackenzie Di Nardo, public relations manager for the Virginia Aquarium.

One dolphin was found with a severe wound on its flank, but the others had no obvious sign of injury or illness until they were examined by aquarium biologists.

“Several of the animals examined so far have had evidence of infectious processes, which we will not understand for some time as we wait for additional laboratory diagnostics,” Di Nardo said.

Biologists believe the deaths were due to natural causes, rather than from human interaction, but necropsies will be conducted to inform the investigations, Di Nardo said.

The response team took nearly a dozen phone calls for common dolphin sightings and strandings in the past four days. The offshore dolphins usually remain in deep waters and do not typically come into the shallow waters found in bays and creeks.

Weather likely played a role in the strandings given the strong storms and wind gusts over the weekend, Di Nardo said, adding that strandings of offshore species are common after big weather events.

The aquarium’s response team assisted four other dolphins found stranded along the bay side of the Eastern Shore, including at Hungar’s Creek, Cape Charles and Taylor’s Creek. An estimated 10 dolphins were also spotted swimming freely in shallow waters of Taylor’s Creek near Pungoteague and Harborton.

“The team hoped the live dolphins would navigate back to deeper water on their own,” Di Nardo said Wednesday. “The dolphins’ activity has been monitored and two dolphins restranded this morning and the team dispatched to respond.”

Stranded marine mammals and sea turtles can be reported to the Virginia Aquarium’s Stranding Response hotline at 757-385-7575. Callers are asked to contact the team immediately with the exact location of the distressed animal. It is advised that people keep a distance of at least 50 yards from stranded animals.

Caitlyn Burchett, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com