Money being offered for tagged snakeheads from Chesapeake Bay as part of effort to monitor invasive species

Officials are asking anglers to look out for northern snakeheads in the Chesapeake Bay and Blackwater River, and offering monetary rewards.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources launched a new tagging program, in conjunction with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in an effort to monitor invasive northern snakeheads.

The goal is to learn more about the snakehead population, which has become an invasive species in the Chesapeake Bay watershed and the Blackwater River on the Eastern Shore, according to a news release.

“The population of snakeheads has been increasing in the upper Chesapeake Bay and is likely the top fish species that eats other fish in the Blackwater River,” DNR said.

The agencies are placing yellow or blue tags on up to 500 northern snakeheads. Each tagged northern snakehead caught and harvested through 2024 could qualify for gift cards of $10 or $200 depending on the tag.

“By measuring the amount of northern snakehead harvested, the agencies will learn if population benchmarks are being reached and help control the spread of the species,” DNR said.

Harvesting snakeheads helps reduce predation pressure on the state’s natural resources, and the fish is also considered a flavorful and nutritious food source, according to the release.

To qualify, the harvester must report the tag number to USFWS at 800-448-8322 and take a picture of their harvested and tagged northern snakehead. Only harvested northern snakeheads with reported tags will qualify for gift cards.