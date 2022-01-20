As Maryland faces growing flood threats, retreat is an unpopular solution. What would it take to change that?

The only place with an organized effort to rescue property owners from extreme flood risk is Ellicott City, and the community has worked to minimize any loss of historic Main Street structures devastated during flash floods in 2016 and 2018. Howard County officials bought 10 of the most vulnerable properties and plan to demolish four of them. The county plans to renovate the other six as it pursues other strategies to protect the historic town’s center from flooding damage, including constructing water retention ponds and expanding a key culvert.