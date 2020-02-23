Wheelabrator officials could not be reached for comment Saturday, but have said that burning trash at the facility is better for the environment than trucking it to landfills, which produce large amounts of methane, a greenhouse gas more potent at trapping heat than carbon dioxide. The facility also generates electricity and steam used to heat downtown buildings; without it, the company argues, demand for fossil fuels would rise. The company is suing the city to stop the clean air ordinance.