Maryland regulators approve larger offshore wind turbines, order developer to work with Ocean City officials

The Maryland Public Service Commission has approved plans to build offshore wind turbines larger than originally proposed, but ordered the developer to work with Ocean City officials who fear the turbines could disrupt tourism.
The panel announced Thursday that Skipjack Offshore Energy, a subsidiary of Danish company Ørsted, can use a General Electric model of wind turbine that is more than 800 feet tall — about 200 feet larger than the developer’s initial proposal.
Ocean City leaders objected to the change last year and asked the panel to require the company to locate the project at least 33 miles from the shore. City officials have raised concerns that the sight of turbines on the horizon could drive beachgoers to visit other summer resorts with uninterrupted views.
The state regulatory panel’s 2017 order granting Skipjack ratepayer subsidies called for it to use the best technology available, but acknowledged that the projects would take years and that turbine design would change over time.
Skipjack told the panel that using larger wind turbines would reduce the number needed for the project from 15 to 12 or fewer. The new model also means the project’s distance from the Maryland shoreline to the nearest turbine will increase from 19.5 to at least 21.5 miles or more.
“Ørsted is pleased that the Maryland Public Service Commission approved the project’s longstanding commitment to use the best commercially available turbine technology,” said Brady Walker, Ørsted’s Mid-Atlantic Market Manager, in a statement. “The project will continue to engage with all stakeholders on creating a project that all Marylanders can be proud of. We look forward to continuing our work in delivering clean and reliable energy to over 35,000 homes in the Delmarva region.”
Although the panel acted in Skipjack’s favor, commissioners also called the company’s engagement with Ocean City officials “meager” and took the extra step of ordering the developer to reengage with stakeholders.
Skipjack is ordered to provide detailed status reports on its engagement with stakeholders to the panel every six months until ordered to discontinue.
The industry is moving toward larger turbines because they can reach stronger winds high off the ground and produce more energy. Plus, increasing the power capacity of one windmill can mean fewer of them need to be built, reducing installation and maintenance costs.
U.S. Wind, whose similar wind farm project is planned for due east of Ocean City, has said it intends to build 32 turbines as much as 800 feet tall, 17 miles from the beach at the closest. It had previously planned to build twice as many 541-foot turbines.
Latest Environment
Baltimore Sun reporter Scott Dance contributed to this article.