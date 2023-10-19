‘I want our state to be a model’: Maryland Gov. Wes Moore to chair Chesapeake Bay Program

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, new chair of the Chesapeake Bay Program's Executive Council, speaks with the media after the council's annual meeting Thursday at the National Arboretum in Washington, D.C. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

At a critical but uncertain juncture for the Chesapeake Bay restoration effort, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore took the helm of the Bay Program’s executive council Thursday afternoon during a meeting at the National Arboretum in Washington.

Moore’s appointment comes in his first year as governor, just a few months after he announced a pair of bay-focused executive orders, convening new committees aimed at re-tooling a struggling effort to improve water quality in the nation’s largest estuary.

“I want our state to be a model,” Moore said. “But I also know that our state is not going to be alone in wanting to be a model, and that there’s going to be a remarkable coalition that we’re building that’s going to hold each other accountable for improving the health of the bay.”

The Democratic governor’s year at the steering wheel of the program’s executive council, which includes leaders from all of the states bordering the bay, as well as the federal Environmental Protection Agency, comes amid broad acknowledgement that most bay states will not meet many of their commitments for pollution reduction in time for a 2025 deadline.

Only Washington, D.C., and West Virginia have met their pollution reduction commitments for 2025. Maryland has reached an estimated 58% of its target for nitrogen and 74% for phosphorus, though it has completed its goals for sediment reduction.

Reducing nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorus that flow into the bay has been a focus of the restoration effort, as well as the sediment that carries them. An excess of those nutrients contributes to the growth of algae, which sucks oxygen from the water and harms underwater life.

Despite the reductions that have been achieved so far, recent reports show that the bay’s water quality remains a stubborn problem, amid continued growth and development. Recently released Chesapeake Bay Program data indicates that just 28.1% of the Chesapeake and its tributaries met water quality standards during an assessment period from 2019 to 2021.

In a report released in May, a Bay Program committee pinpointed problems with the restoration effort so far and recommended that policymakers shift their focus from the bay’s deepest channels, where restoring oxygen levels will be most difficult — and possibly unattainable. Instead, the states should focus their efforts on shallower waters, and rebuilding habitat and improving conditions in ecologically and culturally important places in the watershed.

Debuted in June, Moore’s executive orders established a new Governor’s Council on the Chesapeake and Coastal Bays and a new task force focused on oyster restoration.

Within Maryland’s environmental agencies, an effort is underway to change the approach to the Chesapeake, Maryland Secretary of Natural Resources Josh Kurtz said Thursday.

For example, the Department of Natural Resources is modifying its procedures for environmental grant applications, Kurtz said. Instead of requiring local organizations to tailor their applications for funding to a specific source, there will be a general portal where they can submit a project for different funding streams all at once.

The department also is staffing up.

In November, the department will welcome an invasive species manager, who will lead efforts to push back damaging species like the blue catfish and the Northern snakehead, Kurtz said. In addition to Moore’s appointment, Kurtz will be taking the helm of the principal’s staff committee, a group of key advisors for the executive council. That committee has been tasked with issuing recommendations for a future bay agreement.

“We’re adding more capacity now that we’re going to be in a leadership role with the Bay Program, not only at the Executive Council, but in the principal Staff Committee and the management board. So bringing more of our staff expertise to bear,” Kurtz said.

Adam Ortiz, the EPA’s regional administrator for the mid-Atlantic and the outgoing chair of the program’s staff committee, said it’s likely too early to say what the next bay agreement could look like. But, he added, “the bones are strong.”

Ortiz, who was appointed by President Joe Biden, highlighted recent improvements in the collaboration between the bay states, including in Pennsylvania, a farm-laden state that is the furthest behind on its bay commitments.

“The last few years have been really good for the partnership,” Ortiz said. “When we really started, everybody was suing each other. There was a lot of talk, not a lot of money.”

Some advocates said Moore’s new role was encouraging, given his executive orders and recent comments about the bay.

“The governor was the first to fully embrace and begin integrating the latest scientific recommendations,” said Kristin Reilly, director of the Choose Clean Water coalition. “And he’s the only one we’ve seen do that.”

The bay states also agreed Thursday to approve recommendations from a Bay Program committee on the steps that should be taken before 2025, including tapping into federal funding and taking the latest science into account.

But there is also a hope for more specific marching orders leading up to 2025 — and beyond. Drafting the current bay agreement began in 2009, but it was not finalized and signed by the bay states until 2014, amid legal challenges and other speed bumps.

“I do think we’re in a good spot. I don’t know if it will take us an extra year to do it. I hope it doesnt,” said Keisha Sedlacek, federal director for the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. “I hope that with the new leadership we’ll be able to move forward in an accelerated fashion.”