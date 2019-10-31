Heavy rain, gusty winds and the possibility for tornadoes may hamper trick-or-treating in the Baltimore region Thursday.
The National Weather Service is calling for scattered thunderstorms on Halloween in the afternoon and evening with potentially damaging winds and a chance of tornadoes.
“If you’re going to do trick-or-treating, do it early,” said meteorologist Ray Martin. “If you don’t have to be out tonight, don’t go out.”
Martin recommended trick-or-treaters and families keep a close eye on weather warnings while outside this evening.
“If you’re walking, I wouldn’t get too far from your house,” he said, adding that people might alternatively consider bringing a vehicle that will allow them to get home quickly.
A wind advisory has been issued Thursday beginning at 6 p.m. and ending at 4 a.m. Friday morning. A coastal flood watch is in effect Thursday from 2 p.m. until late in the evening.
This article will be updated.