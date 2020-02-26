A study exploring potential projects to address storm-related threats to Baltimore’s coastline is among those the Trump administration has denied funding, prompting organizers to announce they are suspending the research effort.
The Army Corps of Engineers and Maryland Department of Transportation launched the $3 million study last year, seeking to investigate what can be done to prevent deaths and damage from storms, possibly including sea walls or levees and elevation of buildings. It was to explore the new risks future storms could pose as sea levels rise and climate changes.
But the Army Corps said the Baltimore project, and many others like it around the country, was not funded in the agency’s work plan for the current fiscal year, nor was it included in the administration’s budget proposal for fiscal 2021.
A draft report on the study’s findings was expected in September, with a final report due to Congress in August 2022.
The next chance for the project to be funded would come around this time next year, when the agency gets its next annual work plan. “If we do receive funding at that time, we hope to be able to resume the study with minimal delay,” Army Corps officials said.
The study was focused on the “economic damages and life safety concerns” that tropical storms, hurricanes and “nor’easter” storms could pose along Baltimore’s coastline, and also at Martin State Airport in eastern Baltimore County.
Study materials noted that flooding causes $2.2 million in damages each year, on average, in Baltimore. Hurricane Isabel inundated waterfront neighborhoods with as much as 8 feet of water in 2003, and sea levels are estimated to rise more than 5 feet by 2100, the materials said.
Maryland transportation officials could not immediately be reached for comment.
This article will be updated.