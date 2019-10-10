Tens of thousands of people across the Baltimore region take part each year in the annual ritual of raking their leaves into heaping piles, bagging them and sending them away before family members arrive for Thanksgiving and snow covers the ground over the winter. While tradition and peer pressure from neighbors can make keeping a leaf-free yard feel like an obligation, raking them all away is actually bad for the yards, bees and other insects, and the rest of the environment, experts say.