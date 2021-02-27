Dammed, drugged, poisoned: Shad, eels and smallmouth bass struggle to survive in Susquehanna River

An American eel that is approximately 2 years old swam thousands of miles from the Sargasso Sea to the Susquehanna River. At the base of the Conowingo Dam, Steve Minkkinen and his colleague Ian Park of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are collecting, counting and measuring American eels as they migrate up the river. The eels swim upstream and climb rocks or a chute and are collected in a tank. They are then trucked further upstream past the dams so they can grow and mature. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun)