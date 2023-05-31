After Supreme Court limited wetlands protection, most impacts to Maryland could come from other states

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision Thursday constraining the types of wetlands protected under the federal Clean Water Act, the outcry from environmental groups, as well as President Joe Biden and his administration, was swift.

But in Maryland and several other Chesapeake Bay states, the impact of the decision will be blunted by the existence of state laws protecting wetlands that are newly excluded from federal oversight.

“Maryland has — and is very fortunate to have — our comprehensive wetlands and waterways protections that have been in place for some time,” said Lee Currey, director of the Maryland Department of the Environment’s Water and Science Administration.

The federal Clean Water Act, which turned 50 years old last year, allowed states to create their own regulations protecting waterways, as long as they were at least as stringent as the federal rules. Maryland added its own protections for wetlands, but not all Bay states did the same.

“Our concern is that if upstream states do not have those same protections, or don’t enforce those same protections, then it can have detrimental effects and impacts on Marylanders, such as increased pollution flowing downstream,” Currey said.

State officials are reviewing the court decision to ensure there aren’t any impacts to Maryland’s procedures, Currey said.

“As part of our review, we’re going to absolutely make sure to see if there’s any gaps,” Currey said. “And if there are: How do we tighten those up?”

The Supreme Court case involved an Idaho couple, who purchased a tract of land in 2005 to build a home near Priest Lake in the state’s panhandle. After the couple, Michael and Chantell Sackett, filled in a soggy portion of the property, federal officials argued it was a protected wetland area, meaning a permit was required to develop it. They threatened thousands of dollars in fines, and the Sacketts filed a legal challenge.

In Thursday’s decision, all nine of the justices agreed that the Sacketts’ land was not considered a protected wetland. But their opinions on the way forward differed. The majority of five of the court’s conservatives held that wetlands must have a “continuous surface connection” to larger, regulated bodies of water in order to be covered by federal law. The court’s liberal wing, joined by conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh, argued that interpretation was too narrow.

The majority opinion represents a major change for the interpretation of the Clean Water Act. For the last 17 years, after an opinion by Justice Anthony Kennedy, wetlands only needed a “significant nexus” with a waterway to be protected by the federal government. There was no requirement that their connection to waterways be continuous, meaning wetlands that dry up due to weather conditions at some points in the year still were included.

But Maryland’s list of protected wetlands has long been broader. The Maryland Department of the Environment must issue permits for construction on both tidal and non-tidal wetlands, which are inland areas that are covered with water seasonally as a result of precipitation. The state also has a requirement that there be “no net loss” of wetlands, and a Critical Area law regulating land within 1,000 feet of a shoreline.

So, in some cases, construction in a wetland area would require dual permits from the state and the Army Corps of Engineers, but in other cases Maryland’s permits would stand alone, Currey said. Now, he said, just state permits are going to be more common.

Meanwhile, advocacy groups like the Chesapeake Bay Foundation are concerned that two states in the Bay watershed — Delaware and West Virginia — do not have more stringent rules, and follow the federal wetlands guidelines, said Jon Mueller, the foundation’s vice president for litigation.

“Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Virginia have state regulations that could offer some coverage for wetlands EPA can no longer regulate. But loopholes, waivers, and limited enforcement by state officials would leave many of these ecologically important wetlands at risk,” read a news release from the Bay Foundation.

Mueller said he also is worried that the growing discrepancy between Maryland law and federal law could embolden developers to challenge Maryland’s rules in the court system.

“We see a lot of opportunity for those that wish to develop their land to say that: ‘Look, the federal floor is lower. Your state law is making it difficult for me to develop my land ... The state should reconsider your position,’” Mueller said.

In 2019, MDE conducted an analysis in response to a Trump administration effort to restrict the waters protected under the Clean Water Act, and limit the definition of wetlands to those with a direct surface connection to a navigable waterway.

The analysis determined that if that definition was implemented in the Susquehanna River watershed upstream of the Chesapeake Bay in Pennsylvania, the estuary could see up to 2.3 million additional pounds of nitrogen pollution per year, and 57,000 extra pounds of phosphorous.

Offsetting these nutrient loads, in order to meet Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay agreements, could cost Marylanders $1 billion or more over 20 years, according to a letter sent by then-MDE Secretary Ben Grumbles to EPA and Army Corps of Engineers leadership.

In addition, up to 36% of Delaware wetlands in the Nanticoke River watershed could become unprotected, and the loss of those wetlands could contribute to nutrient increases and flooding for Maryland residents, according to the MDE analysis.

Some, however, argue that the Supreme Court’s decision clears up ambiguity created by the federal “significant nexus” definition.

In a statement, Lori Graf, executive director of the Maryland Building Industry Association, said her organization is grateful for the Supreme Court’s decision.

“The Maryland Building Industry Association welcomes the Sackett decision as providing clarity on what has previously been a confusing, inconsistent, and burdensome process of determining whether a particular wetland is subject to federal jurisdiction,” she said.

But her organization also stands by Maryland’s more robust wetlands rules, she said.

“MBIA supports the protection of our State’s waters and aquatic resources with regulations that make sense,” she said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.