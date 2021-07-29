Top 5 places to see sunflowers in Maryland this summer

To pair a photo op with a cup or cone of homemade ice cream, visit Rocky Point Creamery in Frederick County, which plants two acres of sunflowers every year. The patch hasn’t bloomed just yet, but is likely to between late August and early September. The blooms usually stick around for two weeks, although it’s weather-dependent. Visitors are asked to donate at the entrance to the field or at the creamery’s register. To cut and take home a flower, visitors can pay a dollar. All of the proceeds go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. In past years, the creamery has raised more than $4,000 with the promotion, according to their website. For more information on the sunflowers’ bloom, check out updates on the creamery’s Facebook page. The shop is open from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.