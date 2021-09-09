Environmental study details pharmaceutical drug contamination in Baltimore’s Gwynns Falls watershed

Much of the discussion around pollution in the Chesapeake Bay centers on loads of nitrogen and phosphorous — nutrients capable of breeding oxygen-sucking algae blooms — and on water clarity and bacteria levels. But for the past several years, a group of scientists have been focused on an altogether different contaminant with unique impacts on marine life — pharmaceutical drugs.
When patients ingest medications, trace amounts remain in their waste, which head for wastewater treatment facilities that often do not remove them before releasing water back into the environment, experts say.
In August, researchers from New York’s Cary Institute of Ecosystem Science, among others, released their study of pharmaceutical chemicals found in Baltimore’s Gwynns Falls watershed. After sampling six different points along the river weekly for a year, the researchers found traces of 37 different pharmaceutical drugs in the water, including antidepressants, antibiotics and painkillers. The New York-based researchers were helped along the way by water samplers at the Baltimore Ecosystem Study, a lab based at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.
Most of that contamination, the researchers say, can be blamed on leaky pipes or stormwater runoff, since the watershed doesn’t have a wastewater treatment plant that pumps treated household water back into the environment.
The result? Crawfish that act more boldly, quickly leaving sheltered areas and spending more time looking for food, after two weeks of exposure to antidepressants. Aquatic insects that emerge later than normal after exposure to amphetamines. Algae that photosynthesizes more quickly. Scientists have determined those consequences can play out even when there are extremely low concentrations of pharmaceuticals in bodies of water, like those detected in the Gwynns Falls — as little as a nanogram per liter.
“It’s the equivalent of a pinch or a few inches of salt in an Olympic-sized swimming pool,” said Megan Fork, the study’s lead researcher. “That sounds like it’s very small, but these are chemicals that are designed to affect a biological change at really low, dilute concentrations.”
And it’s important to remember, Fork said, the aquatic creatures exposed to doses of Advil, TYLENOL and the rest are really, really small. And while some studies have illuminated the effects of particular pharmaceuticals on certain organisms, little is known about how ever-changing cocktails of pharmaceutical drugs may impact stream-dwellers in the Gwynns Falls and around the world, said Emma Rosi, another researcher who worked on the study.
“There’s a changing composition of pharmaceuticals from week to week in these streams,” Rosi said. “We don’t know what that does to the organisms. We don’t know how that does or does not alter the ecosystems.”
For consumers, the lesson is fairly simple: don’t flush expired or unused pills down toilets or sinks. There are larger lessons in store, however, for public officials, Fork said.
“There are next-generation technologies that can help remove some more of these pharmaceuticals and personal care products before that water gets returned to the environment,” Fork said. “So, we should be pushing for that kind of technology to be implemented as well as kind of repairing and replacing the broken pipes.”
Baltimore County, where the Gwynns Falls watershed lies, is working to address old pipe infrastructure. There, about 60% of water and sewer pipes are more than 50-years-old, said Lauren Buckler, deputy director of the county’s department of public works and transportation.
The jurisdiction has been operating under a consent decree mandating fixes for years, and has spent more than $1 billion on repairs since then, including $58.8 million on projects in the Gwynns Falls and Dead Run sewer-sheds, she said.
“I think it’s a challenge that Baltimore County is addressing from an infrastructure perspective,” she said. “But it’s more than the infrastructure. It’s sustainability in general. And everybody making good decisions about what they put in the infrastructure. Just because the infrastructure is there doesn’t mean you should dump it in there.”
In the meantime, though, the county is working to find leaks more quickly, Buckler said. Whereas before the county would prioritize pipes for repairs based on their age alone, now they can conduct camera studies, and factor in the materials of different pipes, to target possible problem areas, she said. The county also has a team that visits homes in the county that haven’t been billed for water to assess whether they’re vacant, or the lack of a bill is evidence of an infrastructure issue.
“Now, we’re targeting based on actual condition, instead of just age,” she said. “Somebody can be 50 years old and be in great condition, and 50 years old and not in great condition.”
It also would be helpful to know where the Gwynns Falls stands when compared to similar watersheds, Buckler said.
“I don’t know what the comparison is to other — if they would have checked other sewer sheds,” she said. “To just see that number on its own: how are we really doing?”
The data warrants some concern, said Doug Myers, Maryland senior scientist at the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, but context is critical. There’s a reason researchers have focused so heavily on nutrient pollution as part of efforts to clean the bay, he said.
“Right now the fish can’t breathe,” he said. “So, should we be worried about them getting cancer in 30 years? Let’s prioritize getting the fish to be able to breathe 24 hours a day 365 days a week. And we haven’t gotten there yet.”
With a 2025 deadline for reducing nutrient loads in the bay fast approaching, policymakers and advocates have focused on big-ticket improvements to wastewater treatment plants, like Baltimore’s Headworks Project, which is meant to halt sewage overflows into local waterways.
Recently, local advocates have focused on Baltimore’s two wastewater treatment plants, where environmental regulators say equipment failures and staffing shortages contributed to thousands of pounds of partially untreated sewage flowing into the water over the past year, spurring high bacteria levels in rivers and large releases of nitrogen and phosphorous.
“It’s a slow transition from one kind of advocacy to another,” Myers said.