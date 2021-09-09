Environmental study details pharmaceutical drug contamination in Baltimore’s Gwynns Falls watershed

In the meantime, though, the county is working to find leaks more quickly, Buckler said. Whereas before the county would prioritize pipes for repairs based on their age alone, now they can conduct camera studies, and factor in the materials of different pipes, to target possible problem areas, she said. The county also has a team that visits homes in the county that haven’t been billed for water to assess whether they’re vacant, or the lack of a bill is evidence of an infrastructure issue.