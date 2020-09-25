Next week, foam containers for carryout food will be banned throughout Maryland. Not everyone is happy.

Amy Langrehr, a Baltimore food writer and former restaurant consultant, said that many food containers are “nice” enough to wash and re-use several times, such as the lidded boxes that sushi comes in. She also has found that even if you don’t compost yourself, there are groups like the Baltimore Compost Collective. Until the pandemic struck, they picked up food scraps to turn into compost at and for the Filbert Street Community Garden. While it has suspended pickups, it still accepts them at the Waverly farmers market every Saturday.