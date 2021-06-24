Savor tonight’s strawberry moon, the last ‘supermoon’ of the year. Here’s the best time to see it.

Technically, Thursday’s moon is a “marginal supermoon,” according to NASA. Different experts have varying criteria for what counts as a supermoon, as “supermoon” is not an official astrological term. The Old Farmer’s Almanac does not consider June’s full moon a supermoon because it’s slightly farther away from Earth than other full moons. The Almanac’s threshold is if the moon is less than 224,000 miles away from Earth, and Thursday’s moon will be 224,662 miles away.