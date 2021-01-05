Chesapeake Bay receives another D+ on health report, due largely to struggling rockfish population

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation, which started its biennial report in 1998, grades the estuary based on 13 indicators, including everything from the health of oyster populations to the vitality of underwater grasses. The bay scored one fewer point out of 100 in 2020 than it did during the foundation’s last assessment, which covered 2018. The foundation, a nonprofit watchdog group aiming to improve the bay’s health, is one of several groups that grades the Chesapeake.