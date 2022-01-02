2022 stargazing in Maryland: What to look for in the sky each month

From Jan. 3 to 5, you may be able to catch the thin crescent moon passing beside Venus, Mercury, Saturn and Jupiter in turn. On the 3rd, the moon will be rather close to Mercury and Venus, and the glare may make the planets difficult to spot. Try a pair of binoculars. But seeing Saturn beside the moon on the 4th and Jupiter beside the moon on the 5th should be possible, if conditions cooperate.