Maryland’s Department of Agriculture has issued a quarantine in an effort to contain the invasive species the spotted lanternfly in Cecil and Harford counties.
The quarantine, announced Monday, restricts the movement within the quarantine zone of regulated articles such as construction waste or plants that may contain the spotted lanternfly in any of its life stages. Other regulated articles include landscaping or remodeling waste; packing materials like wood boxes or crates; vehicles and other outdoor items, according to a department news release.
Spotted lanternflies feed on more than 70 types of plants and crops, including grapes, hops, apples and peaches as well as oak and pine trees. Because lanternflies attach themselves to many surfaces, they easily travel from place to place.
The speckled, four-winged insect is native to China, Vietnam and parts of India. After a population was detected in Berks County, Pa., the insect has spread to other parts of that state and to parts of Delaware, Virginia and New Jersey.
In a recent state survey, Cecil and Harford counties were found to have established populations of the invasive species. The state has attempted to reduce the lanternfly populations by treating about 2,700 trees in both counties, the release states.
Businesses, municipalities and government agencies that require the movement of any regulated item within or from the quarantine zone must have a permit, which can be obtained online for free through Penn State Extension, according to the release.
Spotted lanternfly permits for Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware are also valid in Maryland. That state is in the process of developing its own training and permitting system for spotted lanternfly, the release states.
State officials are asking those living within the quarantine zones to be vigilant in containing the spread of spotted lanternfly.
Residents who believe they’ve found a spotted lanternfly are also asked to snap a picture of it, collect it in a plastic bag, freeze it and report it to the Maryland Department of Agriculture at DontBug.MD@maryland.gov.
Dead samples from any life stage can be sent to the Maryland Department of Agriculture Plant Protection and Weed Management Program at 50 Harry S. Truman Parkway, Annapolis, MD 21401.
Baltimore Sun reporter Scott Dance contributed to this article.