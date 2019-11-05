Gov. Larry Hogan has joined a coalition of governors opposing the Trump administration’s withdrawal from The Paris Agreement, writing that “Washington continues to fail to address climate change.”
The governor joined the U.S. Climate Alliance, a coalition of 25 governors from across the country, to oppose Trump’s withdrawal from the landmark agreement.
“We were proud to join the U.S. Climate Alliance, a bipartisan group of governors who are committed to reducing greenhouse gas emission,” the governor wrote in a statement.
“We also pushed for and enacted clean air standards that are stronger than 48 other states and far stronger than the Paris Agreement,” his statement continued. “While Washington continues to fail to address climate change, Maryland continues to lead.”
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday that he submitted a formal notice to the United Nations. That starts a withdrawal process that does not become official for a year. His statement touted America's carbon pollution cuts and called the Paris deal an "unfair economic burden" to the U.S. economy.
Nearly 200 nations signed the climate deal in which each country provides its own goals to curb emissions of heat-trapping gases that lead to climate change.
The agreement set goals of preventing an additional 0.9 degrees (0.5 degrees Celsius) to 1.8 degrees (1 degree Celsius) of warming from current levels. Even the pledges made in 2015 weren’t enough to prevent those levels of warming.
The deal calls for nations to come up with more ambitious pollution cuts every five years, starting in November 2020. Because of the expected withdrawal, the U.S. role in 2020 negotiations will be reduced, experts said.
Climate change, largely caused by the burning of coal, oil and gas, has already warmed the world by 1.8 degrees (1 degree Celsius) since the late 1800s, caused massive melting of ice globally, triggered weather extremes and changed ocean chemistry. And scientists say, depending on how much carbon dioxide is emitted, it will only get worse by the end of the century, with temperatures jumping by several degrees and oceans rising by close to 3 feet (1 meter).
"In international climate discussions, we will continue to offer a realistic and pragmatic model — backed by a record of real world results — showing innovation and open markets lead to greater prosperity, fewer emissions, and more secure sources of energy," Pompeo said in a statement.
The U.S. started the process with a hand-delivered letter, becoming the only country to withdraw. The United Nations will soon set out procedural details for what happens next, UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said.
Agreement rules prevented any country from pulling out in the first three years after the Nov. 4, 2016, ratification. The U.S. withdrawal doesn't become complete until the day after the 2020 election.
President Donald Trump has been promising to pull out of the Paris deal since 2017, often mischaracterizing the terms of the agreement, which are voluntary. In October, he called it a massive wealth transfer from America to other nations and said it was one-sided.
Trump has been promising withdrawal for two years, but Monday was the first time he could actually do it.
