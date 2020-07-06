Blue Water Baltimore: Canton Waterfront Park plume spreading discolored water into Inner Harbor

Blue Water Baltimore said they are investigating a plume in Canton on Monday afternoon that might be spreading rust colored water into the Inner Harbor.
The local nonprofit that works to restore water quality in Baltimore’s rivers, streams and the harbor said in a tweet on Monday that the plume occurred because of a water main break in the 900 block of S. Robinson St.
Crews from the Department of Public Works were repairing the break, Blue Water Baltimore said, but are “not protecting storm drain inlets.” The group cautioned that sediments can carry heavy metals, excess nutrients and other toxins.
DPW said they are investigating the incident and did not have any further updates.
