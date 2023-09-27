Maryland shrimp? A select group of watermen will catch them for the first time this fall.

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Fresh shrimp caught by Capt. Kurt Ward of Commonwealth Seafood at the Virginia Beach Fishing Center in Virginia Beach, Virginia, on Nov. 5, 2020. (Kristen Zeis/The Virginian-Pilot)

This fall, Sonny Gwin and a few other Maryland watermen will trawl the coast of Ocean City for a new bounty: shrimp.

Thanks, climate change. Pass the cocktail sauce.

For the first time, a small group will be allowed to catch and sell the crustaceans from Maryland waters, as part of a pilot program.

Fisheries managers suspect that warming ocean temperatures and changing currents could be drawing greater numbers of shrimp north along the Atlantic coast.

Gwin, who’s based in West Ocean City and typically fishes for black sea bass and lobsters, estimated he’s spent about $4,000 for materials to outfit his boat for the new fishery. The cost feels justified amid a changing marine landscape, he said.

“You have to be able to adapt,” Gwin said. “The lobsters? I still make money doing it. But it’s just, maybe I can mix in this shrimp, since the lobstering isn’t as good as it was 25 years ago.”

Gwin plans to set out for the first time near the end of September, once his boat, the Skilligalee, is rigged up.

Stocks of white and brown shrimp, the varieties that Maryland watermen will target, are typically fished in the South Atlantic region, from North Carolina to Florida, and in the Gulf of Mexico. But their range extends as far north as Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.

Still, the effort to establish commercial shrimp fisheries in the mid-Atlantic is relatively new, and shaped by evidence that shrimp are becoming more abundant, and therefore commercially viable.

Virginia started a shrimp pilot program in 2017 after researchers from the Virginia Institute of Marine Science noticed more and more shrimp in their surveys, said Pat Geer, chief of the Fisheries Management Division at the Virginia Marine Resources Commission.

“Every few years, we’d say, ‘Hey, we just caught half a pound of shrimp in that last trawl. Oh, we just caught another half pound,’” said Geer, who previously did survey work for VIMS. “And there’s been interest in the past of developing a fishery based on that. But then the next year, there’d be nothing.”

But around 2015, Geer said, the numbers started to shoot up — and they’ve stayed there.

The story may start with warming ocean temperatures changing the flow of the Gulf Stream, a current that runs up the East Coast and brings warm waters from the tropics toward Europe.

Capt. Kurt Ward of Commonwealth Seafood weighed and packaged fresh shrimp for customers in 2020 at the Virginia Beach Fishing Center. (Kristen Zeis/The Virginian-Pilot)

“We’re seeing the spawn from North Carolina. A portion of that is getting into the Chesapeake Bay and surviving,” Geer said.

As temperatures cool in the fall, the shrimp leave the bay and migrate south. That’s when fishermen in Virginia begin to catch them, Geer said. Similarly, the shrimp that Maryland watermen catch likely will be departing the Delaware Bay and moving down the coast.

In its first year, Virginia’s shrimp fishery started small, Geer said.

”We were approached by a gill netter who was fishing off Virginia Beach, and he said he was getting a large number of shrimp in his net. And he said, ‘Is there something we can do to harvest these?’” Geer said. “So we issued an experimental fishing permit.”

After a banner year in 2020, the Virginia Beach fishery became full-fledged and regulated in 2021 with a dozen license holders, Geer said.

Now it’s the model for the Maryland program, said Mike Luisi of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

“Our fisherman in Ocean City came to me and said: ‘Mike, we have friends down in Virginia. We’d like to be able to do something like this, because we just are expecting that these shrimp are going to move our direction in the next few years,’” said Luisi, who is the assistant director of the Monitoring and Assessment Division in DNR’s Fishing and Boating Services department.

In Maryland, the process started with the General Assembly, where legislators approved a pilot program in 2021. They passed additional legislation in 2022 that expressly allows the use of shrimping equipment previously not permitted in Maryland waters.

State Sen. Mary Beth Carozza, a Republican who represents several Eastern Shore counties, introduced last year’s legislation. She said many of her colleagues were surprised to hear shrimp were present in Maryland waters, and intrigued by the possibility.

“And, of course, there were some funny remarks made from seeing the movie ‘Forrest Gump,’ and you go through all the different versions of — you know: fried shrimp, shrimp with rice — all the different ways that you can enjoy shrimp,” Carozza said. “It was one of the bills that was exciting and fun.”

Capt. Kurt Ward, left and Ed Jordan of Commonwealth Seafood sort fresh shrimp caught in 2020 on the Marcia B at the Virginia Beach Fishing Center. (Kristen Zeis/The Virginian-Pilot)

Last year, Maryland granted shrimp permits to eight commercial watermen, but the approvals came too late for the fishermen to prepare their boats. So 2023 will be the program’s true first year.

The same eight permits were carried into this year, and the season runs from Sept. 15 to Jan. 31.

In its opening year, the shrimp fishery will be tightly managed. Watermen are required to notify the state 48 hours in advance of each shrimping trip, and allow observers on board their vessels.

“We’d like to get some observers out right away when they first start, to see what they’re bringing up in their nets,” Luisi said. “But it is not going to be a requirement that they take an observer [every time]. We just don’t have the manpower to support that.”

To fish for shrimp, watermen must install a beam trawl, a rig that is dragged behind the boat to capture the crustaceans in a net and near the ocean floor. The net opening must be no larger than 16 feet wide and 4 feet tall.

Each net must be equipped with an approved “Bycatch Reduction Device” that allows some finfish to escape during trawling. And each net can be towed for only 30 minutes at a time, so watermen frequently check their catch.

While they’re harvesting shrimp with the beam trawl, watermen aren’t allowed to harvest other species managed through the state’s quota system. Watermen also must report any interactions with protected species — such as dolphins, whales and sea turtles — while they’re out shrimping.

Bycatch will be one of the issues most closely monitored by the department during the shrimp pilot program, Luisi said.

”The nets that we’re using for the shrimp are kind of small — as far as the opening that allows fish to get through. So when we trap other species, they’re going to be small. They’re going to be juveniles, which aren’t going to be able to be sold in the market,” Luisi said.

Examples could include juvenile spot and croaker, he added.

While there isn’t a defined threshold for bycatch that would prompt the department to make changes or suspend the shrimp fishery, Luisi said he would be concerned if the bycatch weight equaled the weight of the shrimp harvest in the fishery’s opening month.

“If it’s a 50/50, my concern level would start to rise. I would start to feel like: ‘Well, that’s a lot,’” Luisi said. “We might be doing more harm to the other stocks by killing off these juvenile fish.”

In the opening years of Virginia’s shrimp fishery, the bycatch figures were encouraging, Geer said.

In 2018, there was about 0.73 of a pound of bycatch for every pound of shrimp caught off Virginia Beach, Geer said. The number then declined, with 0.22 in 2020 and 0.3 in 2021.

The bycatch has trended lower during years with a higher shrimp catch, Geer said. In 2020, the fishery had its highest yield as a pilot program, with 418,616 pounds harvested. The next year, Virginia established a fully regulated license shrimp fishery, but the harvest plunged to 111,594 pounds.

Capt. Kurt Ward of Commonwealth Seafood hands fresh shrimp to a customer at the Virginia Beach Fishing Center on Nov. 5, 2020. (Kristen Zeis/The Virginian-Pilot)

Because of the variable harvest, Virginia hasn’t expanded the number of license holders. But interest has been climbing, creating fierce competition. The state uses a lottery system to distribute licenses, Geer said. Certain factors make selection more likely, including prior experience.

Maryland’s licenses were decided similarly, using a weighted process to consider the applicants, Luisi said.

It’s unknown how the Maryland shrimpers will fare once they hit the water with their freshly outfitted boats. But the state’s foray into a new fishery could be a model for the future, as climate change alters living resources in Maryland and along its shores.

“We’re hoping that this will start up a trend,” Luisi said. “We have other species that we’re going to be seeing as climate shifts. And this is kind of our first take at how we’re going to make some adjustments to having these new species, and these new products on our market.”