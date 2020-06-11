Maryland to begin testing drinking water, Chesapeake Bay oysters for harmful ‘forever chemicals’ known as PFAS

In surveys from 2012 through 2015, EPA tested more than 40 of the largest potable water systems in Maryland, including the one that serves the Baltimore region, for the presence of two of the most-studied types of PFAS chemicals. That did not reveal any levels above EPA’s health advisory, state officials said, though they did detect traces of the PFAS chemical known as perfluorooctanoic acid, or PFOA, in Perryman in Harford County.