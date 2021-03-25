Researchers find harmful ‘forever chemicals’ in pesticide used against mosquitoes in Maryland

Last year, PEER released the results of testing conducted on seafood in St. Mary’s County and drinking water in Montgomery County, which found high levels of PFAS. The group tested oysters, crabs and rockfish caught near the Patuxent River Naval Air Station, where the chemicals are believed to have been used in firefighting exercises over many years. That practice will be prohibited in Maryland starting in October. The group also tested drinking water in three homes in Poolesville and Bethesda.