Ocean City votes to renew contract with waste incinerator in Pennsylvania, won’t reinstate recycling

Ocean City’s council voted Monday night to renew the town’s contract with waste incinerator Covanta over objections from environmentalists, meaning a return to recycling pickup there is unlikely for at least the next several years.
The Maryland beach town first signed on with Covanta shortly after the city stopped recycling in 2010, citing the financial cost. Officials there have hailed “waste-to-energy,” as it’s known by the industry, as an inventive and affordable way to repurpose trash. The steam from fires at the plant produces enough energy to power about 48,000 homes, Covanta says.
But the arrangement has drawn ire from activists lately, in part because the waste, recyclables included, is sent to burn in a low-income community of color more than 100 miles away in Chester, Pennsylvania. Some of the environmental groups consider incinerating waste altogether objectionable because of air pollution concerns. They were pushing for Ocean City to once again haul its garbage to the Worcester County landfill, and restart a recycling program that’d earn them a county rebate.
Environmentalists say neither solution is perfect. Landfilled waste gives off large amount of methane, a greenhouse gas even more potent than carbon dioxide. Incinerators produce smaller amounts of globe-warming gases, but release other toxins into the air by way of their heavily regulated smokestacks, serving often disadvantaged communities with disproportionate impacts from others’ waste.
After a power outage rendered pollution controls useless for two days last June, officials at the Chester incinerator tried to staunch the flames. But Pennsylvania’s Department of Environmental Protection, which estimated that several tons of nitrogen oxide, sulfur oxide and carbon monoxide escaped uninhibited, fined the plant more than $70,000.
During Monday night’s meeting, a handful of Ocean City residents spoke up against the new contract, which will be in place for two years, and can be renewed up to three times for one year each.
Several residents expressed concern that the town didn’t accept other bids for the waste disposal contract, but town officials maintained it was done by the books, since they consider it a renewal of a prior contract. Councilmember John Gehrig said he hasn’t ruled out the chance of a contract with a different company — perhaps one that includes recycling — after Covanta’s expires.
“Two years goes by fast,” Gehrig said. “So, now we have a few years. If someone has better ideas, bring them forth and we’ll have time to plan for them.”
Meanwhile, some Ocean City residents drive to recycling drop-off sites in West Ocean City and elsewhere. The town also recently greenlit the expansion of a composting program for local restaurants run by local nonprofit GoGreenOC.
Residents like Elizabeth Lee were frustrated that the town didn’t take the opportunity to reconsider recycling. Covanta’s plant removes metals for recycling, but no other recyclable materials.
“I understand that it was expensive, but I’d like to say to all of you: think about what you spend when we have allowed motor events — the bike week, the car week — what we are spending on added security, to clean up the town.”
Lee, who volunteers with Ocean City’s chapter of the Surfrider Foundation to clean the beaches, said she’s often disheartened by the amount of recyclables she finds tossed in trash cans or littering the beach.
“I have to say probably 70 to 80% are number one and number two, single-use plastics that could be easily recycled,” she said. “It’s astronomical.”