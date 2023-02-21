Wes Moore administration reverses course on Maryland vehicle emissions changes

Gov. Wes Moore’s administration is reversing changes to Maryland’s vehicle emissions program that were enacted late in Republican Gov. Larry Hogan’s administration.

Under the Hogan-era changes, new cars would have been exempt from emissions checks until they turned 6 years old. The changes, made through the procurement process for a new emissions testing vendor, drew criticism from some legislators, legislative analysts and environmental groups.

But with Moore, a Democrat, now in office, the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration has withdrawn the procurement, according to agency spokeswoman Ashley Millner.

“The agencies are currently engaged in a thorough evaluation of the VEIP program and regulations to ensure they are in the best interest and direction of the state,” she wrote. “In order to fully evaluate input from all stakeholders, including the Maryland legislature, the agencies have issued a Cancellation of Procurement.”

As a result, the biennial tests — which cost $10 to $14 — still will be required for new cars starting three years after they are registered, Millner added.

Motorists wait in lines as two vehicles are tested at the Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program station on Erdman Avenue in March 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron)

Democratic lawmakers were concerned that exempting more new cars from testing — though they have a nearly perfect passing rate, according to the MVA — would force more of the costs of emissions testing onto lower-income Marylanders with older vehicles.

In addition, lawmakers objected to Hogan’s use of the procurement process to make the regulatory changes, arguing they should have had a say. Instead, the changes were simply included in a call for bids for running the program.

With a friendly administration in Annapolis, Democratic lawmakers, who hold a supermajority in the General Assembly, have the ability to “slow things down” with the Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program changes, said Del. Kumar Barve, who chairs the House Environment and Transportation Committee.

“We’re going to be collaborating with the administration. We’re going to jointly set the policy between the two of us,” the Montgomery County Democrat said in an interview. “If the direction we collaboratively decide upon requires legislation, I’ll put in a bill.”

Barve said he hopes that decision can be made before sine die, but he didn’t want to speculate on what might be done — or whether it would include a reduction in the number of cars that require emissions testing.

Maryland’s Department of Legislative Services, which prepares nonpartisan analyses of proposed rule changes, wrote of Hogan’s policy change: “It is unclear whether the General Assembly intended for such major changes to the inspection program, called VEIP, to be made through regulations that rely on a broad interpretation of the authority of MVA and MDE rather than such changes being made through the legislative process.”

The Maryland General Assembly’s Joint Committee on Administrative, Executive and Legislative Review voted to reject Hogan’s emissions changes. But the committee only had advisory powers, and could not single-handedly prevent the changes from taking effect.

Despite the “no” vote from the majority of the committee (its Republican members voted in favor of the changes), Hogan opted to move forward anyway, writing in a letter to the committee chairs that “it is necessary to evaluate and modernize Maryland’s VEIP program, which was originally adopted in 1984, and ensure the program does not unnecessarily burden Marylanders.”

In a statement Friday, Maryland’s Sierra Club chapter also applauded Moore’s decision to backtrack.

“It is problematic to exempt the six newest vehicle model years from emissions testing without requiring motorists of these new vehicles pay the fee to support the state’s clean air programs,” wrote Lindsey Mendelson, transportation representative at the Sierra Club. “This decision would have disproportionately impacted low-income consumers that have older vehicles and must pay the emissions fee.”